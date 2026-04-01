29 killed in Russian military plane crash over Crimea

MOSCOW, 1st April, 2026 (WAM) -- Twenty-nine people, including six crew members and 23 passengers, were killed after a Russian military transport aircraft of the An-26 type crashed over the Crimean Peninsula due to a technical malfunction, according to preliminary reports.

The Russian Ministry of Defence confirmed that the wreckage of the aircraft was found after contact was lost during a scheduled flight on 31st March at around 18:00 Moscow time, noting that a specialised committee affiliated with the ministry has begun its work at the crash site to investigate the circumstances of the incident.