Kuwait Civil Aviation: Hostile Iranian drones target Kuwait International Airport's fuel depots

KUWAIT, 1st April, 2026 (WAM) -- Kuwait International Airport was subjected today to blatant attacks carried out by drones launched by Iran and armed groups it supports, directly targeting fuel depots belonging to the Kuwait Aviation Fuelling Company (KAFCO), resulting in a major fire and significant material damage without any human injuries reported.

Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) quoted Abdullah Al-Rajhi, Official Spokesperson for the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, as saying that emergency teams and relevant authorities immediately began responding to the incident.