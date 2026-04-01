Abu Dhabi launches 'ADEED' platform to strengthen trade, supply chain continuity

ABU DHABI, 1st April, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) in collaboration with 7X has launched ADEED – the UAE Supply Chain Support Platform, a new strategic initiative designed to strengthen business continuity across Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s with supply chain and trade sectors as the regional economic landscape evolves.

As a vital Abu Dhabi government entity and trade facilitator, ADIO is taking decisive action to ensure the emirate remains agile, responsive, and resilient. ADEED combines ADIO’s market insight and business support capabilities to provide visibility and support towards the movement of materials, industrial inputs linked to exports and inputs, for the purpose of safeguarding trade flows and supply chain continuity.

Reflecting its role as an enabler across trade, transport, and logistics, 7X will respond to business supply chain needs captured through ADEED with coordinated operational solutions across its ecosystem and sector-wide partner network. 7X enables support across air, road and sea linehaul, domestically and internationally, in addition to fulfilment-related services.

Alongside ADIO and 7X, the ADEED strategic partners include the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ADCCI), Abu Dhabi Customs, and Abu Dhabi Quality & Conformity Council (ADQCC).

This coordinated ecosystem of partners demonstrates Abu Dhabi’s interoperability in addressing potential supply chain disruptions. ADDED enables Abu Dhabi’s economic architecture and Abu Dhabi Customs works to strengthen supply chains and manage the logistics cycle across ports, while addressing import and export challenges.

ADQCC will ensure the reliability of alternative sourcing by setting standards, conducting conformity assessments, and enabling access to qualified suppliers to strengthen supply chain continuity and quality. This combined approach is underpinned by 7X’s logistics infrastructure and aligned with Abu Dhabi’s economic growth ambitions. As a result, the platform provides reliable access to the materials and inputs businesses need to maintain production.

At its core, the platform uses AI to provide actionable insights into supply chain and trade operations, enabling businesses and government entities to navigate processes efficiently. By structuring requests, identifying gaps in supply chain needs, and connecting users with the correct trade and logistics expertise, the platform advances informed decision-making and operational continuity.

Challenges are raised by the ADCCI Trade Working Group, with every request monitored and orchestrated with an ecosystem of coordinated partners who facilitate the right support to ensure trade continuity.

This brings together two complementary areas of expertise: ADIO's Trade & Industry team supports businesses in identifying and connecting with international and domestic suppliers, alongside the 7X team orchestrating the logistics and transport ecosystem to ensure goods move efficiently and reliably.

Mohamed Ali Al Kamali, Chief of Industry and Trade at ADIO, said, “The UAE leadership continues to take proactive steps to ensure the resilience of our economy and supply chains, and ADIO is proud to support the vital manufacturing sector. By spearheading the ADEED platform, ADIO teams are providing businesses with guidance based on real-time market insights to help maintain supply chain continuity to advance Abu Dhabi’s economic growth ambitions. These initiatives underscore why Abu Dhabi remains a globally recognised destination for trade, manufacturing, and investment.”

Tariq Al Wahedi, Group Chief Executive Officer of 7X, said, “ADEED reflects exactly the kind of public-private collaboration that builds long-term supply chain resilience, where public sector leadership and operational capability come together to support business continuity in a practical and timely way. Through our sector-wide network of strategic partners, 7X is committed to enabling responsive, coordinated solutions that keep supply chains moving, and to working alongside ADIO in ways that reinforce Abu Dhabi and the UAE's standing as a resilient, globally connected trade hub.”

ADIO continues to work with industry partners to support the emirate’s long-term economic growth ambitions. Alongside trade facilitation, ADIO is dedicated to assisting investors and businesses of various sizes in establishing, growing, and developing their operations within Abu Dhabi to international markets.