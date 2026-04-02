UAE affirms embrace of Iranian community as integral to its diverse social fabric

ABU DHABI, 2nd April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has issued a statement affirming that the UAE is home to a respected and valued Iranian community that forms an integral part of its social fabric and contributes to its diversity and openness.

The UAE is home to more than 200 nationalities, reflecting its enduring commitment to the values of coexistence and tolerance, and its unwavering dedication to all those who reside within the country.

In this context, the Ministry underscored that, in light of inaccurate media claims circulated regarding the residency status of the Iranian community, the UAE reassures residents that its institutional approach is guided by well-established procedures and frameworks that safeguard the safety and well-being of all members of society, without exception.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to fostering a safe and stable environment based on the rule of law, ensuring the protection of the rights of all residents, and reflecting its enduring values of tolerance and coexistence.