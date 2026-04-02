Scattered rain, morning fog expected across UAE until 6 April

ABU DHABI, 2nd April, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast a period of unsettled weather across the UAE, through 6 April, advising residents to prepare for shifting conditions including rain and reduced visibility.

The forecast indicates a mix of fair to cloudy skies, with light to moderate rainfall expected at intervals, particularly across coastal, northern, and eastern areas.

Commuters should exercise caution during early morning hours, as high humidity may lead to fog or mist formation over internal roads.

While temperatures will fluctuate throughout the week, northwesterly winds may freshen at times, reaching speeds of up to 45 km/hr and causing blowing dust. Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf are expected to be rough to moderate, while the Oman Sea will remain generally calm.