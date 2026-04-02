IACAD launches 'Mosque Lessons' for April to promote religious awareness

DUBAI, 2nd April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) in Dubai has announced the launch of the Mosque Lessons series for April 2026, as part of efforts to promote religious awareness and strengthen faith-based values in line with national objectives to enhance family cohesion and quality of life.

The series offers a comprehensive educational programme addressing Sharia and jurisprudential topics aligned with community needs and contemporary developments.

The programme begins on 1st April with a lecture titled “Rulings on Qunoot in Times of Calamity,” followed by “Belief in Divine Decree, Its Good and Its Evil” on 6th April, “Rulings on Purification for the Sick” on 8th April, “The Virtue of Bearing Witness that There is No God but Allah” on 13th April, and “The Virtue of Bearing Witness that Muhammad is the Messenger of Allah” on 15th April.

In the second half of the month, the series continues with “Rulings Related to the Conditions of Prayer” on 20th April, followed by a three-part series, “The Description of Prayer,” on 22nd, 27th and 29th April.

The initiative aims to strengthen individual awareness and support psychological and family stability by promoting moderation, correcting misconceptions and connecting community members with core religious principles through a simplified approach.

It also reflects the department’s commitment to empowering society intellectually and religiously, supporting the development of a cohesive community capable of addressing challenges and keeping pace with Dubai’s growth.

The department noted that the initiative aligns with national priorities that place the family at the centre of society, reinforcing values and encouraging constructive dialogue that contributes to social stability.

It added that Mosque Lessons remains a key ongoing initiative aimed at strengthening the role of mosques as centres of cultural and educational awareness, promoting knowledge, national identity and societal values.