7.4-magnitude earthquake hits eastern Indonesia; tsunami warning issued

JAKARTA, 2nd April, 2026 (WAM) -- A 7.4-magnitude offshore earthquake struck eastern Indonesia today, according to the United States Geological Survey, while a US monitoring centre issued a warning of possible dangerous tsunami waves within a radius of 1,000 kilometres from the epicentre.

The United States Geological Survey said the earthquake, initially recorded at a magnitude of 7.8, occurred in the Molucca Sea at 06:48 local time (22:48 GMT).

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center, based in Hawaii, issued an alert for dangerous tsunami waves within 1,000 kilometres of the epicentre along the coasts of Indonesia, the Philippines and Malaysia.