One killed, buildings collapse after Indonesia earthquake, tsunami waves recorded

JAKARTA, 2nd April, 2026 (WAM) -- The earthquake that struck off the coast of Indonesia this morning, Thursday, triggered small tsunami waves, resulting in the death of at least one person and the destruction of homes and buildings, according to officials.

The United States Geological Survey said the 7.4-magnitude earthquake lasted between 10 and 20 seconds and was centred 127 kilometres west of Ternate Island in North Maluku Province, at a depth of 35 kilometres.

Tsunami waves were recorded at several monitoring stations within less than half an hour, including in the city of Bitung at a height of 20 centimetres (8 inches) and in West Halmahera at 30 centimetres.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Honolulu said that small waves may also occur in Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Papua New Guinea, but there is no threat to Hawaii, Guam or other distant islands.