US President dismisses Attorney General

WASHINGTON, 3rd April, 2026 (WAM) -- US President Donald Trump has dismissed Attorney General Pam Bondi from her post and appointed her deputy, Todd Blanche, to oversee the department in an acting capacity.

In a social media post, Trump praised the dismissed official, describing her as a "great American patriot and a loyal friend" while commending her efforts in combating crime.

For her part, Pam Bondi stated that she was "honoured" to have led President Trump’s historic and highly successful efforts to make America safer and more stable.