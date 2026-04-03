Three killed in small plane crash in central Mexico

MEXICO CITY, 3rd April, 2026 (WAM) -- At least three people were killed and another was seriously injured after a small aircraft crashed in Puebla state in central Mexico.

The General Coordination of Civil Protection of the State of Puebla stated that the plane went down minutes after taking off from Hermanos Serdán International Airport, with the cause of the accident still under investigation.

Eyewitnesses reported that the aircraft descended rapidly near a local highway before crashing into agricultural land.