Arab Parliament strongly condemns egregious Iranian attacks on Al Ajban, Habshan gas facilities

CAIRO,4th April, 2026 (WAM)-- Mohammed Ahmed Al Yamahi, Speaker of the Arab Parliament, has expressed his strongest condemnation of the egregious Iranian attacks that resulted in debris falling on the Al Ajban area, wounding several civilians. He further denounced the aggression targeting the Habshan gas facilities, which led to one fatality and further civilian casualties.

Al Yamahi emphasised that these blatant Iranian aggressions, which struck civilian areas and vital infrastructure, represent a flagrant violation of international law. He described the acts as a direct threat to civilian lives and a dangerous escalation that undermines regional security and stability.

The Speaker called upon the international community, led by the UN Security Council, to fulfil its political, legal, and moral responsibilities by taking a firm stand to halt these attacks.

He reaffirmed the Arab Parliament’s full solidarity with the United Arab Emirates and other Arab nations facing similar aggressions.

Al Yamahi underscored the Parliament's support for all measures taken by the UAE to protect its security, maintain stability, and safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity.