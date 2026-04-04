Turkey’s inflation rate drops to 30.87% in March

ISTANBUL, 4th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Turkey's consumer price inflation rate fell to 30.87% in March, compared to 31.53% in February, coming in lower than the expected rate of 31.4%.

Data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) showed that the annual growth rate for food and non-alcoholic beverage prices slowed to 32.36%, down from 36.44%. Inflation in the housing sector also eased slightly to 42.06%, compared to 42.33% previously.

Meanwhile, transportation costs rose at a faster pace, reaching 34.35%.