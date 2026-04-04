Eight dead in Afghanistan earthquake

KABUL, 4th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Eight people were killed and a child was injured after a 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck parts of Afghanistan.

The Afghan Disaster Management Authority stated that the victims died when their home collapsed in the capital, Kabul. The authority noted that residents in several regions felt the tremors, though no further casualties have been reported so far.

The German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) previously announced that the earthquake's epicenter was in the Hindu Kush region. Strong aftershocks were also felt by residents in Islamabad and New Delhi.