MOSCOW, 4th April, 2026 (WAM) -- At least 55 people were injured after a night train traveling from Moscow to Chelyabinsk derailed, causing seven carriages to overturn.

Aleksey Yuryevich Russkikh, the Ulyanovsk Oblast, confirmed that there were no fatalities. He noted that the train was carrying 415 passengers, and the 55 injured individuals have been transported to hospitals for medical treatment.

The accident occurred near the village of Bryandino in the Ulyanovsk region, approximately 1,000 kilometers east of Moscow.