Peru stadium 'incident' kills one, injures 47 before football derby

LIMA, 4th April, 2026 (WAM) -- At least one person was ​killed and 47 injured on ‌Friday ⁠in ‌an "incident" ⁠at Alejandro Villanueva Stadium in Peru's capital ⁠ahead of a football ⁠derby, according to the health ministry.

"There has been an unfortunate incident at the stadium in which 47 people have been injured...and sadly there is one fatality," Health Minister Juan Carlos Velasco told media, without specifying the cause of the incident.

Despite initial reports suggesting a structural collapse at the stadium, firefighters and the club ruled out any damage to the venue’s infrastructure.