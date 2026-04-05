Abdullah bin Salem attends Sharjah Police Academy graduation

SHARJAH, 4th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, attended the graduation ceremony of the 24th batch of officer cadets at Sharjah Police Academy.

Held at the academy’s headquarters in University City, the ceremony also honoured university graduates completing the qualifying course for the rank of lieutenant.

Upon arrival, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem was received by H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; Sheikh Dr Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Ruler's Office; senior officials; and police and military academy representatives.

The ceremony began with the UAE national anthem and a recitation from the Holy Quran. Brigadier Dr Mohammed Khamis Al-Othmani, Director of the academy, said the graduation reflects the UAE’s commitment to security and knowledge as foundations of stability and progress.

He highlighted that the UAE’s security and stability, under the leadership of UAE President H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, reflect a strong national vision, while expressing appreciation for the support of the Ruler of Sharjah in developing the academy and preparing qualified officers.

Al-Othmani also praised the support of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Academy’s Board, noting continued efforts to advance police education and training.

He added that the academy is enhancing its programmes through advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence and virtual training, to prepare personnel for future challenges and strengthen practical and scientific capabilities.

Attendees viewed a presentation on the academy’s role in training security personnel, followed by a military parade showcasing the cadets’ discipline and readiness.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem honoured top graduates with the Sword of Honour and the title of Parade Commander. The ceremony also included the transfer of the flag to the next cohort and the oath-taking of graduates.

The Deputy Ruler joined graduates for a commemorative photograph, while Major General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police and Vice Chairman of the Academy Board, presented certificates and wished them success in serving the UAE.

The 24th batch included 44 cadets who completed a four-year programme combining police and legal sciences with practical training, alongside 12 graduates who completed a qualifying course for the rank of lieutenant.