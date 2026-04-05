Bahrain condemns attacks on UAE Embassy in Damascus

MANAMA, 5th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Kingdom of Bahrain has strongly condemned and denounced the acts of unrest, attacks, and attempted vandalism targeting the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates and the residence of the Head of Mission in the Syrian capital, Damascus.

It also condemned the accompanying offensive actions deemed unacceptable, including those infringing upon the state’s national symbols, describing them as a flagrant violation of international laws and norms.

In a statement carried by Bahrain News Agency (BNA), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed Bahrain’s full solidarity with the United Arab Emirates, stressing the need to ensure the protection of diplomatic premises and personnel in accordance with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961.

It further expressed support for the security and stability of the Syrian Arab Republic, as well as for the measures undertaken to hold those responsible for the attacks and violations accountable. The Ministry underscored the importance of safeguarding the longstanding relations between the two countries and promoting regional security and stability.