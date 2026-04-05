Kuwait deplores attacks on UAE Embassy, mission in Syria

KUWAIT, 5th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the State of Kuwait expressed on Saturday Kuwait's strong condemnation and denunciation of the acts of rioting and attacks targeting the UAE's Embassy, and the residence of the Head of Mission in Damascus.

In a statement carried by Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), the ministry also deplored the violation of the diplomatic missions, affirming that the targeting of the diplomatic premises is a breach of international law and the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

It called for holding the perpetrators of these acts accountable and ensuring that such acts will not be repeated.

The ministry renewed the country's full solidarity with, and support for, the sisterly country of the UAE to protect its security and stability.