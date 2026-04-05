Kuwait intercepts missile attacks, drones damage Ministries Complex

KUWAIT, 5th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Kuwaiti Ministry of Defence announced that air defences intercepted hostile missile and drone attacks.

In this context, the Ministry of Finance reported that the Ministries Complex was attacked by brutal Iranian drones, resulting in significant material damage to the building, with no human injuries reported.

In a statement carried by Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), the ministry said that emergency teams and the relevant authorities immediately began their work in line with approved measures as soon as the incident occurred.