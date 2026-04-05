Death toll from Afghanistan floods rises to 77

KABUL, 5th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Disaster management officials said that at least 77 people had been killed and 137 others injured in floods that swept across several Afghanistan provinces between March 26 and April 4.

The National Disaster Preparedness and Disaster Management Authority said the floods caused widespread destruction, leaving hundreds of homes either fully or partially destroyed and damaging thousands of jeribs of agricultural land.

Officials also said the floods blocked roads and disrupted transport links in some provinces, complicating rescue efforts and limiting access for affected communities in remote areas.

Afghanistan is highly vulnerable to flash floods and other extreme weather, with weak infrastructure, poverty and limited drainage systems worsening the impact of seasonal rains. Aid agencies have repeatedly warned that climate shocks are becoming more frequent and more destructive in the country.