Kuwait: Two power plants hit by hostile drones

KUWAIT, 5th April, 2026 (WAM) -- - The Kuwaiti Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy

announced that two power and water distillation plants were targeted by a malicious Iranian

drone attack on Sunday early morning.

The attack resulted in significant material damage and the shutdown of two power generating units, but no reported casualties, the Ministry Spokesperson Fatima Jawhar Hayat was quoted by Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) as saying in a press release.

Technical teams have immediately put in place the emergency plans, in coordination with relevant authorities, to ensure the safety and stability of the electricity and water supplies, given their status as a top priority.

She affirmed that all technical teams are working around the clock to ensure service continuity.