Oman condemns attack on UAE Embassy in Damascus

MUSCAT, 5th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sultanate of Oman has condemned the attacks targeting the embassy of the United Arab Emirates in the Syrian capital, Damascus.

Oman reiterated that attacks on diplomatic premises violate international laws and norms governing diplomatic relations and called for full adherence to international conventions that safeguard diplomatic missions and their personnel.

In a statement, carried by Oman News Agency (ONA), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed its categorical rejection of such acts that undermine the security and safety of diplomatic missions. It stressed the importance of respecting the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and ensuring the protection and security of diplomatic missions at all times.