Babco Energies' tank targeted by Iranian drone attack, no injuries reported

MANAMA, 5th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Babco Energies confirmed an incident occurred at one of its storage facilities earlier Sunday resulting in a tank fire, as a result of a hostile Iranian drone attack.

The fire has been fully extinguished, and the situation is under control. Damages are currently being assessed and evaluated, said the company in a statement carried by Bahrain News Agency (BNA).

No injuries have been reported, the statement affirmed.

Emergency response teams acted immediately, working closely with the Civil Defense and relevant authorities to contain the incident and safeguard the site. The safety of our employees remains a top priority, it added.