Dubai Charity campaign reaches 3.2 million beneficiaries worldwide

DUBAI, 6th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Charity Association’s ‘The Goodness Endures’ campaign succeeded in extending support to more than 3.2 million beneficiaries within UAE and across 31 countries worldwide, through an integrated system of seasonal projects and sustainable development initiatives.

Ahmed Al Suwaidi, CEO of Dubai Charity Association, affirmed that the record results achieved by the campaign reflect the deeply rooted values of giving within UAE society, praising the pivotal role of strategic partners, ambassadors of goodness, and field teams.

He noted that the association operates in line with a strategic vision aimed at establishing the foundations of organised humanitarian work and achieving sustainability, in implementation of the principles of the ‘Fifty-Year Charter’ launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, particularly the ninth principle, which calls for achieving annual growth in humanitarian work in line with the country’s economic growth.

He explained that the “Iftar Sayem” project benefited around 1.3 million people, including 965,000 within the UAE and 257,000 abroad. In addition, 70,000 iftar meals were distributed to motorists under the ‘Kun Bel Khair’ initiative, while the ‘Goodness Coupon’ assistance reached more than 108,000 beneficiaries inside and outside the country.

He added that Zakat al-Fitr was distributed to 325,000 beneficiaries, while Eid clothing was provided to 14,600 low-income individuals, widows, orphans and People of Determination. The association also sponsored and cared for 14,500 orphans in the UAE and across several countries, strengthening the social safety net for these groups.

Al Suwaidi announced the launch of the implementation phase of major overseas projects targeting 1.5 million beneficiaries. These include the construction of mosques, drilling of wells, building homes for low-income families, and establishing schools and Quran memorisation centres, in addition to a range of sustainable humanitarian and development projects aimed at creating long-term positive impact in targeted communities.