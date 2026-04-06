UAE Infrastructure and Housing Council reviews progress of 4th Federal Corridor project

ABU DHABI, 6th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, chaired the first meeting of the UAE Infrastructure and Housing Council for 2026, to review progress on strategic initiatives and projects aimed at advancing the nation’s infrastructure ecosystem, enhancing transport efficiency, and strengthening integration between federal and local entities.

The meeting forms part of an integrated government approach focused on developing proactive solutions that enhance the readiness of the UAE’s national infrastructure, keep pace with rapid urban and economic growth, and reinforce the country’s global competitiveness in infrastructure and transport indicators. These efforts also support the objectives of the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision, particularly in addressing traffic congestion, improving traffic flow, and elevating the overall mobility experience across the country.

The meeting reviewed a number of key agenda items, including the outcomes of federal policy studies related to limiting the growth in vehicle numbers, public transport solutions linking Dubai, Sharjah, and Ajman, updates on the Fourth Federal Corridor, and ongoing efforts to increase the capacity of federal roads connecting the emirates.

The Council reviewed the latest developments in the Fourth Federal Corridor Project, one of the UAE’s flagship strategic road projects aimed at enhancing connectivity between the emirates and increasing road network capacity to ease congestion and improve traffic flow.

Technical updates were presented, including revised connection points and coordination with local authorities to finalise route alignments in a manner that ensures integration with wider development plans. The project includes the construction of an approximately 68-kilometre federal road, featuring 10 major intersections, 6 to 8 lanes in each direction, and 4 flyovers, at an estimated cost of AED6 billion.

The project represents a significant long-term investment in supporting future growth, improving connectivity, and enabling more efficient movement across the country.

In the area of public transport, the Council reviewed a comprehensive study to develop the transport system between Dubai, Sharjah, and Ajman, in response to growing daily commuting demand.

The proposed plan includes a network of 10 key routes, featuring Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and dedicated lanes, with direct links to major stations such as the metro network and city centres.

The Council also reviewed the current operating landscape, including efforts undertaken during recent weather conditions and the mechanisms adopted to address rainfall-related challenges, with the aim of ensuring continuity of traffic movement and the safety of road users. The discussion highlighted the importance of leveraging lessons learned to strengthen preparedness and improve future response efficiency through proactive planning and enhanced inter-agency coordination.

The Council noted that work is currently underway on a package of sustainable solutions to strengthen the public transport ecosystem by operating vital routes linking densely populated residential areas with major business hubs. These efforts are expected to reduce dependence on private vehicles, ease traffic congestion, and provide flexible, safe, and efficient mobility options through an integrated national approach built on coordination and smart solutions.

The meeting also reviewed progress on linking the Emirate of Ajman to the Third and Fourth Federal Corridors, a step that will help provide effective traffic alternatives, improve traffic flow, and further enhance mobility between the emirates.

Al Mazrouei affirmed that the development of the UAE’s infrastructure ecosystem remains a cornerstone of the nation’s comprehensive development journey and a key enabler of its global competitiveness, under a national vision that places quality of life and sustainability at the forefront.

He said, “Developing the infrastructure system is a fundamental pillar of the UAE’s comprehensive development journey and a key driver of the country’s competitiveness. The next phase requires accelerating the implementation of high-impact projects that enhance the efficiency of the transport system and support the transition towards smart and sustainable mobility patterns, in line with population growth and urban expansion.”

Al Mazrouei added that advancing public transport remains a strategic priority through the adoption of advanced models that strengthen integration across different transport modes and provide efficient and safe mobility options.

“These efforts will contribute to reducing congestion, lowering emissions, improving resource efficiency, and reinforcing the concept of integrated cities,” he noted.

He further stressed that strategic projects, led by the Fourth Federal Corridor, reflect the UAE’s commitment to developing flexible and scalable infrastructure that enhances connectivity between the emirates, supports economic activity, and facilitates the movement of people and goods.