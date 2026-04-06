Zayed Authority for People of Determination achieves international accreditation for autism centres

ABU DHABI, 6th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Zayed Authority for People of Determination announced that both the Abu Dhabi Autism Centre and Al Ain Autism Centre, affiliated with the Authority, have been awarded the Certified Autism Centre (CAC) accreditation by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES), under a five-year strategic agreement, in a qualitative achievement reflecting its commitment to institutional excellence, global best practices, and enhancing the quality of life of People of Determination and their families.

This accreditation is among the most prominent international recognitions in the field of autism, granted to institutions that demonstrate comprehensive institutional readiness, extending beyond service delivery to include qualified professional staff, high-quality programmes and interventions, appropriate service environments, family engagement mechanisms, and a commitment to continuous development and evidence-based practices.

This achievement represents a strategic transformation in autism services, reinforcing the Authority’s direction towards building an integrated institutional model based on quality and sustainability, and enhancing the quality of life for individuals with autism spectrum disorder and their families through supportive environments and flexible operational models aligned with the latest global practices.

Abdullah Abdul Aali Al Humaidan, Director-General of Zayed Authority for People of Determination, said that this achievement marks a pivotal milestone in the development of autism services, noting that the accreditation of the Abu Dhabi and Al Ain Autism Centres reflects the Authority’s strategic commitment to transitioning from service provision to building a comprehensive system based on quality, professionalism, and international standards, ensuring the delivery of advanced specialised services with a sustainable impact on beneficiaries and their families.

He added that the high qualification rates of staff at both centres, along with the awarding of hundreds of specialised professional certifications, reflect significant investment in human capital and confirm the centres’ readiness to deliver services in line with the highest global standards, stressing that this achievement would not have been possible without the dedication of the teams.

He also praised the fruitful cooperation with IBCCES, affirming that this partnership represents a successful model of integration between national institutions and international entities, contributing to strengthening the UAE’s position as a leading model in empowering People of Determination and advancing specialised services.

For his part, Myron Pincomb, CEO and Board Chairman of IBCCES, stated, “We are proud to partner with the Zayed Authority for People of Determination – Al Ain Autism Centre and Abu Dhabi Autism Centre – in achieving this important milestone that enhances the comprehensive care ecosystem in the UAE.”

He added, “Through this accreditation, both centres enhance operational excellence, elevate workforce readiness, and contribute to building a more consistent and supportive environment for individuals with autism and sensory needs. This commitment reflects a forward-looking approach that strengthens community trust, improves the overall care experience, and sets a strong benchmark for accessibility and service quality across the region.”

According to IBCCES standards, obtaining CAC accreditation requires meeting strict criteria, including training and certifying at least 80 percent of direct staff, delivering specialised programmes for individuals with autism, undergoing regular on-site evaluations, and adhering to continuous improvement methodologies.

Both centres achieved advanced readiness levels, with staff qualification rates ranging between 80 percent and 100 percent, reflecting high levels of professional competence and institutional discipline.

As part of this approach, the Authority implemented a comprehensive capacity-building programme, resulting in staff obtaining 721 accredited professional certifications, including 291 Autism Certificate (AC), 210 Certified Autism Specialist (CAS), and 220 Student Mental Health Certificate (SMHC).

This investment in professional competencies reflects the Authority’s commitment to enhancing specialised performance, improving assessment quality, individualised planning, intervention methods, and family engagement.

The accreditation represents an institutional framework that fosters a culture of continuous improvement through reviewing procedures, measuring performance, and developing programmes, ensuring a comprehensive and sustainable experience for beneficiaries and strengthening the confidence of families and the wider community.

It also enhances the institutional standing of Zayed Authority for People of Determination locally and internationally, supporting its ability to build strategic partnerships, attract global expertise, and present an advanced Emirati model in autism services based on quality, innovation, and international standards.