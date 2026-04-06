Dubai South announces support package for its SME community at Business Park

DUBAI, 6th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai South, the largest urban master development focused on aviation, logistics, and real estate, has announced a flexible and support package for its SME community at the Business Park, aimed at supporting its growing base of businesses.

The initiative aligns with the government’s ongoing commitment to safeguarding economic stability and enabling businesses across the emirate.

The package introduces a range of measures aimed at providing immediate financial flexibility while strengthening long-term tenant relationships. These include rent-free incentives linked to contract renewals, enhanced flexibility on payment deferrals, and the waiver of minor administrative penalties. Additionally, current rental rates will be maintained for eligible renewals during this period.

This step reflects Dubai South’s continued focus on enabling a resilient and business-friendly environment, particularly for SMEs that play a critical role in driving economic growth and innovation across Dubai.

The measures will be evaluated and refined on an ongoing basis to ensure continued alignment with evolving market dynamics.

Commenting on the initiative, Nabil Al Kindi, Group CEO of Dubai South, said, “SMEs are at the heart of Dubai’s economic fabric, and supporting their continuity and growth remains a priority. This initiative reflects our commitment to enabling our business community by providing practical and timely support, while reinforcing a stable environment for long-term success.

At Dubai South, we remain focused on delivering value-driven solutions that align with the vision of our wise leadership to sustain economic momentum and further strengthen Dubai’s competitive business landscape.”

Dubai South Business Park continues to attract a diverse range of companies, offering a purpose-built ecosystem with flexible office solutions, integrated services, and a strategic location that enables business growth.