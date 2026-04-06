GCC-Stat, Arabian Gulf University sign MoU to strengthen joint research work, capacity building

MUSCAT, 6th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Statistical Centre for the Cooperation Council for the Arab Countries of the Gulf (GCC-Stat) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Arabian Gulf University to strengthen joint statistical work. The MoU covers several areas of cooperation, including scientific research, statistical capacity building, and the exchange of knowledge and technical expertise.

The MoU was signed during the visit of Dr. Saad bin Saud Al Fuhaid, President of Arabian Gulf University, and his accompanying delegation to the Centre’s headquarters in Muscat. They were received by Intisar bint Abdullah Al Wahaibi, Director-General of GCC-Stat, in a move aimed at reinforcing institutional partnerships and promoting enhanced collaboration between the two sides.

During the visit, the delegation was briefed through a visual presentation highlighting GCC-Stat’s key initiatives and its role in providing reliable statistical data and indicators to support policymakers and promote sustainable development in the GCC region.

The two sides discussed potential areas of collaboration, including scientific research, statistical capacity building, knowledge and technical expertise exchange, and the organization of joint scientific events and seminars. These efforts aim to support the development of statistical work and strengthen integration between academic and statistical institutions across the GCC.

The MoU outlines specific cooperation areas such as the exchange of studies and research, specialised training programmes, joint conferences and scientific workshops, as well as technical and advisory visits. These initiatives will further enhance integration between both parties in supporting joint GCC statistical efforts.

This partnership aligns with the GCC Statistical Strategic Plan (2026–2030), which seeks to establish a smart and reliable regional statistical system, promote academic and scientific partnerships, and develop qualified statistical professionals capable of applying data science and advanced statistical analysis to inform policymaking.

Both parties also agreed to form a joint committee to oversee the implementation of the MoU and develop a plan for proposed initiatives, contributing to the creation of an integrated GCC statistical knowledge society and promoting the use of data in guiding development strategies.

This initiative reflects GCC-Stat’s commitment to expanding its partnerships with academic and research institutions, supporting the priorities of joint GCC statistical work, and enhancing the integration between statistical knowledge production and research-based applications.