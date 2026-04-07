Sharjah Archaeology Authority earns national certification for business continuity system

SHARJAH, 7th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Archaeology Authority (SAA) has gained accreditation under the UAE National Standard for Business Continuity Management Systems (AE/SCNS/NCEMA 7000:2021), issued by the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, after successfully meeting all evaluation and governance requirements.

The milestone showcases the Authority’s ongoing efforts to enhance institutional efficiency, strengthen operational resilience, and embed sustainability and preparedness into its organisational framework.

Issa Yousif, Director-General of the Authority, stated that the achievement marks a significant step in fostering a culture of institutional excellence and establishing a comprehensive operational system capable of maintaining continuity under different conditions. He emphasised that the accreditation aligns with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to create a sustainable and efficient work environment that safeguards and manages the emirate’s archaeological and cultural heritage.

He added that the SAA adopts a structured institutional approach based on global best practices in risk management and service continuity, with a strong emphasis on enhancing operational flexibility and strengthening crisis response and recovery capabilities.

For his part, Saeed bin Ya'roof Al Naqbi remarked that the accreditation results from implementing a comprehensive business continuity system, which includes developing disaster recovery plans, managing critical services, and establishing a governance framework that supports institutional preparedness.

The Authority also emphasised its commitment to capacity building through specialised training programmes in crisis management, business continuity, and operational quality, supporting enhanced institutional awareness and continual development.

The accreditation highlights the Authority’s commitment to national and international best practices in risk management and operational continuity, enhancing its ability to safeguard cultural heritage sites, ensure service sustainability, and further position Sharjah as a leading example of institutional excellence and sustainability.