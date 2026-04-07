Dubai World Trade Centre welcomes nearly 3 million participants in 2025

DUBAI, 7th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) today announced its 2025 results, delivering strong growth in Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) events hosted in Dubai, reinforcing the emirate’s position as one of the world’s premier destinations for trade and business events.

DWTC welcomed 2.97 million attendees in 2025 across its Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre (DICEC) and Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC) venues, a 12 percent year-on-year increase.

The performance was driven by a diverse calendar of 401 events, up 6 percent annually, spanning international exhibitions, conferences, business and consumer events.

Helal Saeed Almarri, Director-General of the DWTC, said, “2025 was a record year for DWTC, reflecting the resilience and maturity of Dubai’s business events ecosystem and its continued contribution to the Dubai Economic Agenda D33. Strong participation and sustained international engagement across a broad range of industry sectors demonstrate the enduring economic value that business events generate for the emirate.

“A major milestone in the year was the completion of Phase 1 of the Dubai Exhibition Centre expansion, significantly increasing Dubai’s capacity to host large-scale international events. The venue’s readiness for flagship gatherings in early 2026 underscores our ability to deliver complex projects at scale while maintaining operational continuity.”

DWTC hosted 134 MICE events in 2025, attracting 2.19 million participants, an 8 percent year-on-year increase. International attendees continued to play a significant role in DWTC’s events ecosystem, reflecting Dubai’s position as a global hub for trade, investment and industry collaboration.

MICE events attracted approximately 951,000 international participants, accounting for 43 percent of the total.

Across these MICE events, the number of exhibiting companies reached over 63,000, up 8 percent year-on-year, of which 78 percent were international, further reinforcing Dubai’s ability to attract leading global companies and decision-makers across key industries.

DWTC organised 14 flagship exhibitions and events in 2025, attracting close to 630,000 participants, a 7 percent year-on-year increase. Of these, 261,000 were international attendees, representing 41 percent of the total. These events featured over 20,000 exhibiting companies, with 75 percent being international.

Gulfood Manufacturing led participation growth across the portfolio with a 12 percent year-on-year increase, while GITEX Global recorded 10 percent growth.

2025 also marked the accelerated international expansion of the DWTC’s event portfolio, with successful editions of GITEX Global delivered in key growth markets including Europe and Africa, alongside expanded activity across Asia.

DWTC’s integrated event management and experiential agency, DXB LIVE, delivered a strong performance in 2025, providing end-to-end solutions for over 442 major exhibitions, conferences, festivals and international events.

Building on successful delivery in Dubai, including World of Coffee Dubai, World Police Summit, ICOM and Hatta Cultural Nights, the agency also expanded its regional and global footprint, supporting high-profile projects across 13 global cities and earning industry recognition for excellence in execution and creativity.

Sector performance reflected the breadth of industries represented across DWTC’s calendar, aligned with the priorities of the D33.

The Healthcare and Medical sector remained the largest, with 23 events attracting 436,000 participants, a 20 percent share of total MICE attendance. Major events included World Health Expo (formerly Arab Health), AEEDC, DUPHAT, Medlab and Dubai Derma.

The ICT, Electronics and Emerging Technology sector ranked second with 11 events and 341,000 participants, a 21 percent increase year-on-year, driven by GITEX Global and Expand North Star.

The Food and Beverage sector placed third with 7 events attracting 280,000 participants, led by Gulfood and Gulfood Manufacturing.

The Consumer Goods and Retail sector ranked fourth with 117,000 participants, driven by China Home Life, World Vape Show and The Baby Expo. The Security, Defence and Safety sector completed the top five with 105,000 participants, led by Intersec.

Additional high-performing sectors included Construction (Big 5), Beauty and Wellness (Beautyworld), Energy and Environment (WETEX and Middle East Energy), Automotive (Automechanika), Travel and Tourism (Arabian Travel Market) and Sports and Fitness (Dubai Muscle Show).

In addition to established exhibitions, seven new exhibitions were introduced in 2025, further diversifying the calendar and contributing 30,000 participants and 750 exhibiting companies.

New additions at DWTC included the Middle East Event Show, The Mining Show, Vision Plus Expo and K-Expo, while DEC hosted JPEX, Middle East Hunting Expo and My Plant & Garden Middle East.

DWTC hosted 25 conferences in 2025, attracting 62,000 participants, including 11 new conferences that contributed 12,000 attendees. Key conferences included Arab Media Summit, Affiliate World Dubai, HR Summit & Expo, Dubai International Food Safety Conference & Applied Nutrition, and AWS Summit Dubai.

Fourteen international association meetings welcomed 29,000 participants, with most representing new or one-off gatherings, underscoring Dubai’s continued ability to attract global professional networks, international congresses and industry communities. Notable events included the EROC Global Forum, Emirates Diabetes & Endocrine Congress (EDEC), WCA World, and the 27th ICOM General Conference.

Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC) at Expo City continued to advance its expansion programme in 2025, marking the completion of Phase 1, delivering 140,000 square metres of purpose-built event space. As the venue progressed through commissioning and operational ramp-up, DEC hosted 36 events, attracting 319,000 participants.

Ten exhibitions and eight conferences held at the venue collectively drew 130,000 participants and 1,800 exhibiting companies, demonstrating the facility’s readiness while expansion works continue. DEC significantly enhances Dubai’s capacity to host large-scale international events and simultaneous mega gatherings.

DWTC continued to advance its ecosystem-driven growth strategy in 2025, reinforcing the strength and integration of its diversified business portfolio. DWTC Real Estate Division sustained strong expansion momentum, progressing its joint venture with Emaar Properties through the launch of Terra Gardens, the second phase of Expo Living, a master-planned residential community within Expo City Dubai.

The Asset Management Division achieved high occupancy across its portfolio, with key commercial assets including One Central, Sheikh Rashid Tower, and Convention Tower reaching 97 percent occupancy, reflecting sustained demand for premium office space, while the residential community ‘Expo Village’ recorded 96 percent occupancy.

Meanwhile, the DWTC Free Zone maintained a strong growth trajectory in 2025, licensing 850 new companies and reinforcing its position as a dynamic, sector-focused business ecosystem.

The Free Zone strengthened its value proposition through specialised platforms established within its jurisdiction, while expanding its existing business support infrastructure through partnerships with 11 licensed business centres.

This enhanced access to flexible workspace solutions and integrated business support ecosystems for companies establishing and scaling operations in Dubai.

In addition, the Free Zone introduced the innovative Multiple Share Class Framework to support next-generation enterprises and enhance corporate structuring flexibility.

Almarri added, “The record number of events and breadth of international participation in 2025 highlight the strength of Dubai’s dynamic business destination and its role as a global meeting place for industries and ideas. In a rapidly evolving landscape, adaptability and long-term planning are essential. DWTC remains committed to sustained investment in infrastructure and capabilities, including the continued expansion of the Dubai Exhibition Centre, to support Dubai’s long-term economic priorities.

“These investments ensure that DWTC remains well positioned to support the emirate’s long-term growth ambitions, strengthen global partnerships and create lasting economic impact in the years ahead.”