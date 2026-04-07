UAE advances global healthcare innovation: MBZUAI

ABU DHABI, 7th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) said the UAE continues to strengthen its position as a global hub for healthcare innovation, underpinned by advanced digital infrastructure and a forward-looking vision that promotes the use of artificial intelligence to improve healthcare quality and outcomes.

"On World Health Day, marked annually on 7th April, the UAE’s proactive approach places it at the forefront of global health innovation," Mohammad Yaqub, Associate Professor of Computer Vision at MBZUAI, told the Emirates News Agency (WAM). He attributed this to the UAE National AI Strategy 2031, advanced digital systems, and the Emirati Genome Programme, which includes more than 800,000 genetic sequences and ranks among the world’s leading genomic databases.

"The primary challenge now lies in translating AI tools into validated, deployed, and fully integrated clinical systems. Achieving this requires sustained collaboration between research institutions, healthcare providers, and regulators," he stressed.

Yaqub added that MBZUAI’s role is to operate at this intersection, producing scientifically rigorous, clinically grounded research while training a new generation of researchers capable of bridging both domains. The UAE has the ambition, infrastructure, and capability to lead in AI and its practical applications; the priority now is ensuring that scientific progress keeps pace with that opportunity.

He emphasised that AI in medicine is not intended to replace clinical expertise, but to extend its reach and enhance its impact.

In radiology, AI systems trained on large-scale datasets now match or approach specialist-level performance in specific tasks, such as detecting early-stage tumours, identifying anomalies in chest X-rays, and segmenting anatomical structures in MRI scans. Importantly, these systems can operate consistently across large volumes of cases, mitigating the effects of human fatigue and reducing the likelihood of diagnostic error.

He added that AI enhances clinical decision-making by providing timely, relevant information, reducing cognitive burden and allowing doctors to focus where it matters most.

MBZUAI has developed several healthcare innovations, including “FetalCLIP", which is the first foundation model specifically designed for fetal ultrasound image analysis, addressing the limitations of general-purpose models.

Developed in collaboration with Corniche Hospital in Abu Dhabi, the model was trained on the largest dataset of its kind, comprising over 200,000 ultrasound images. It achieved an F1 score of 87.1 percent in classification tasks, outperforming other specialised models by 17.2 percent. More importantly, it demonstrated a 7 percent improvement in detecting congenital heart defects, with performance approaching that of experienced clinicians.

"By learning from clinically representative data, FetalCLIP captures subtle anatomical patterns that general models often miss. This enables scalable, high-quality prenatal screening, particularly in settings where access to specialist expertise is limited. As a result, it supports earlier detection and intervention, improving health outcomes for both mothers and infants," Yaqub noted.

The university has also developed “NeuroPath", which contributes to the early diagnosis of neurological conditions such as Alzheimer's by integrating genetic, clinical and brain imaging data, enabling more accurate diagnosis and prediction while supporting treatment decisions.

He underscored the importance of collaboration between research institutions and hospitals, noting that partnerships such as that with Corniche Hospital, supported by the Abu Dhabi Department of Health, help ensure research is translated into effective clinical applications.