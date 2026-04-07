National Rehabilitation Centre highlights leadership vision driving UAE healthcare system

ABU DHABI, 7th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Yousef Altheeb Alketbi, CEO of the National Rehabilitation Centre (NRC), affirmed that the vision of the late Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and the wise leadership have laid the foundation for developing an integrated healthcare system in the UAE that serves all members of society and places health at the core of national priorities.

Marking World Health Day, observed annually on 7th April, Alketbi said, “On World Health Day, we reaffirm our commitment to advancing healthcare by providing specialised rehabilitation and treatment services based on scientific evidence and international best practices. At the NRC, our mission is to support individuals and families on their path to recovery while contributing to a healthier and more resilient society."

Alketbi noted that health is the cornerstone of prosperous societies and sustainable progress, highlighting that rehabilitation and recovery services play a vital role in achieving this vision by helping individuals overcome health challenges and rebuild their lives.

He added that the centre continues this journey under the wise leadership and renews its commitment to supporting national efforts to further strengthen the UAE’s position as a leading global hub in the healthcare sector, reflecting the country’s dedication to building a sustainable, patient-centred healthcare system that enhances quality of life for individuals and society.