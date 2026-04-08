GCC Secretary-General condemns UN Security Council's failure to adopt resolution to halt threats to freedom of navigation in Strait of Hormuz

RIYADH, 8th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), expressed his profound condemnation and strong denunciation of the United Nations (UN) Security Council's failure to adopt a draft resolution aimed at an immediate cessation of threats targeting the freedom of navigation and the security of global trade in the Strait of Hormuz.

Albudaiwi emphasised that the failure to pass this draft resolution directly contributes to encouraging and sustaining sinful Iranian aggressions against the freedom of navigation and the safety of vessels. This, he underscored, represents a flagrant violation of the rules of international law and poses a serious threat to global economic stability.

Moreover, Albudaiwi underlined that the Strait of Hormuz must remain an open and secure international shipping lane, free from any threats or restrictions. "Any attempts to impose a de facto status by force or to exploit the strait as a tool for political pressure constitute behaviour that is rejected and condemned both regionally and internationally," he asserted.

Furthermore, Albudaiwi expressed his appreciation for the efforts of the Kingdom of Bahrain within the Security Council and the responsible diplomatic endeavours it has undertaken by submitting the draft resolution to counter these threats. He praised the support of all GCC states and friendly nations for these efforts, including the vast majority of member states within the Security Council.

"The GCC states will continue to coordinate their positions and actions in a collective and firm manner to support international efforts aimed at securing the Strait of Hormuz and ensuring the freedom of navigation therein," Albudaiwi stated, before concluding by saying, "The ultimate goal is to restore the health of the global economy and preserve the vital interests of the peoples of the region and the world who depend on this critical international waterway."