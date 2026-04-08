Korea posts largest-ever current account surplus in February

SEOUL, 8th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Republic of Korea recorded its largest-ever monthly current account surplus in February, driven by a semiconductor upcycle and strong exports, central bank data showed Wednesday.

The current account surplus totalled US$23.19 billion in February, up sharply from $13.26 billion in January, Yonhap News Agency reported, citing data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).

It marked the highest monthly surplus ever, surpassing the previous record of $18.7 billion set in December 2025.

Korea has reported a current account surplus every month since May 2023, extending its winning streak to 34 consecutive months, the second longest in history.

The goods account posted a surplus of $23.36 billion in February, a record high figure, as exports jumped 29.9 percent on-year to $70.37 billion, while imports added 4 percent to about $47 billion.

The services account recorded a deficit of $1.86 billion in February due mainly to an increase in overseas travel demand.

The primary income account, which includes wages of foreign workers, as well as dividend and interest income from abroad, posted a surplus of $2.48 billion, driven primarily by dividend earnings.

The secondary income account recorded a $790 million deficit.

In the financial account, the country's net assets increased by $22.8 billion in February, up sharply from a $5.63 billion rise the previous month.

Overseas direct investment by Korean residents rose by $3.81 billion, while foreign direct investment in Korea increased by $940 million.

In securities investment, local investors increased their overseas holdings, mainly in stocks, by $8.64 billion in February, while foreign investors reduced their investments by $11.94 billion to take profits from recent gains, the data showed.