Japan logs current account surplus of $24.8 billion in February

TOKYO, 8th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Japan's current account surplus edged down 0.1 percent from the previous year to 3.93 trillion yen ($24.8 billion) in February, Kyodo News reported, citing the Finance Ministry on Wednesday.

Primary income, including dividends and interest earnings from overseas investments, rose 11.6 percent from the previous year to 4.24 trillion yen, the ministry said in a preliminary report, as their values were inflated due to the weaker yen.

Goods trade recorded a surplus of 267.6 billion yen, plunging 67.0 percent from the year before.

Exports were up 2.8 percent to 9.37 trillion yen, while imports increased 9.7 percent to 9.10 trillion yen.

Japan's services trade deficit shrank 0.4 percent from the previous year to 284.5 billion yen, affected by an improvement in the travel surplus. A surplus in the travel balance means that spending by foreign visitors in Japan exceeds the amount spent by Japanese residents overseas.