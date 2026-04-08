China's foreign exchange reserves decline in March

BEIJING, 8th April, 2026 (WAM) -- China's foreign exchange reserves stood at US$3.3421 trillion at the end of March 2026, down US$85.7 billion, or 2.5 percent, from the end of February, official data showed on Tuesday.

The State Administration of Foreign Exchange noted that in March, the US dollar index rose, while prices of major global financial assets declined, influenced by the global macroeconomic environment, monetary policies of major economies, and market expectations.

The combined effects of exchange rate conversion and changes in asset prices led to a decrease in China's foreign exchange reserves during the month, the administration said.

China's economy registered steady and improving performance during the period, with new and higher-quality development momentum. Its steady performance provided solid support for keeping the scale of the country's foreign exchange reserves basically stable, according to the administration.