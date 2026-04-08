More than 80 migrants missing after boat capsizes in Mediterranean

NEW YORK, 8th April, 2026 (WAM) -- More than 80 migrants went missing after a boat that departed a Libyan coastal town capsized in the central Mediterranean, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) said Tuesday, noting that at least two bodies have been recovered.

About 120 people were on board when the boat departed from the town of Tajoura in northwestern Libya on Sunday. The vessel later overturned after taking on water during harsh weather conditions, according to IOM.

The organisation added that the start of 2026 has been the deadliest beginning of a year for migrants crossing the Mediterranean since 2014, with at least 990 deaths recorded so far this year.