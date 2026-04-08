Over 835,000 public transport users in Ajman during Q1

AJMAN, 8th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Ajman Transport Authority recorded 835,834 users of public transport services during the first quarter of 2026, compared to 707,071 users during the same period in 2025, achieving a growth rate of 18.2 percent.

This increase was driven by improved operational readiness and enhanced services, contributing to smoother mobility and higher customer satisfaction.

Eng. Sami Ali Al Jallaf, Executive Director of the Public Transport and Licensing Corporation at Ajman Transport Authority, affirmed that the recorded growth reflects the continued development of public transport services and the authority’s commitment to providing a safe and organised mobility experience that meets the needs of all segments of society.

He added that the authority is continuing to implement its plans to modernise the transport system and enhance operational efficiency, supporting daily movement, improving quality of life, and strengthening the role of public transport as a practical and sustainable option in the Emirate of Ajman.