Fujairah Martial Arts Club announces selection of three athletes for 'Talent Care' programme

FUJAIRAH, 8th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Fujairah Martial Arts Club announced that the list selected to join the Sports Talent Care and National Sports Support Programme includes taekwondo athletes Mozon Issa and Salma Al Naqbi, and fencer Abdullah Al Samahi.

Nader Abu Shawish, Director of Fujairah Martial Arts Club, stated that this step reflects the high quality of diverse talents within the club, the significant development in combat sports, and the outstanding achievements accomplished in the name of the UAE, under the support of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah.

He pointed out that the club collaborates with several official entities and partners, such as the Ministry of Education, within the talent programme, through signing the first agreement of its kind with a sports club. The club had also previously launched the “Future Generations” initiative, involving 800 male and female athletes.

He further noted that the club’s distinctive digital transformation project has had a tangible impact on its growth and achievements, through the use of advanced technologies for athletes and coaches, including artificial intelligence, to establish scientific foundations for nutrition plans, training methods, scheduling, and all aspects that support development.