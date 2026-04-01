Blatant Israeli attacks on Lebanon attempt to drag region into widespread chaos: Speaker of Arab Parliament

CAIRO, 9th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi, Speaker of the Arab Parliament, expressed his condemnation and denunciation of the blatant and repeated Israeli attacks on the Lebanese Republic, which have resulted in hundreds of civilian casualties and injuries, in addition to significant material losses.

In a statement, Al Yamahi stressed that “these barbaric attacks, in addition to constituting a flagrant violation of international law and all international norms and conventions, reflect Israel’s insistence on dragging the region into further chaos and instability, and undermining ongoing international efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region.”

The Speaker of the Arab Parliament called on the international community to intervene immediately to halt these blatant attacks, which have targeted vital and civilian facilities, as well as infrastructure.

Al Yamahi reaffirmed the Arab Parliament’s full support for the Lebanese Republic and its complete solidarity with it in overcoming the critical circumstances it is currently facing.