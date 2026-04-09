Fujairah reinforces its geological standing with three mining zones, unique rock diversity

FUJAIRAH, 9th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirate of Fujairah is distinguished by its unique geological diversity, hosting rich rock formations that reflect a deep natural history.

It features mountainous areas of scientific and mining significance, including the Kassar area, which represents a clear model of layered and complex rock structures, including foliated rocks and formations associated with fault zones.

The emirate’s mining areas are divided into three main zones, led by the first zone encompassing Fujairah, Al Hail and surrounding areas, which is characterised by the availability of diverse raw materials, making it a key hub for mining activities in the UAE.

Fujairah is home to various types of rocks, including sedimentary, metamorphic and igneous rocks. Igneous rocks hold particular importance due to their rarity and unique composition, as they represent exposed sections of the Earth’s crust — a rare geological phenomenon globally.

These characteristics highlight Fujairah’s status as one of the region’s most prominent geological areas, offering a resource-rich natural environment and significant scientific value that attracts researchers and those interested in studying the Earth’s formations and geological history