Abdullah bin Zayed discusses regional developments with several foreign ministers over phone

ABU DHABI, 9th April, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed regional developments during phone calls with a number of foreign ministers from fraternal and friendly countries, following the unprovoked and terrorist Iranian missile attacks that targeted the UAE and several brotherly and friendly nations.

The phone calls were conducted with H.H. Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Ayman Safadi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and Fernando Aramayo, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Plurinational State of Bolivia.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and the ministers reviewed the latest regional developments in the wake of the announcement by US President Donald Trump of a two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran.

During the discussions, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed stressed the importance of ensuring Iran’s full commitment to an immediate cessation of all hostile acts in the region, the complete and unconditional reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and halting threats to freedom of navigation, international trade flows, energy security and the global economy.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed also expressed his appreciation to the ministers for their countries’ solidarity with the UAE, affirming the safety of all residents and visitors in the country.

The calls also underscored the importance of concerted international efforts to achieve sustainable peace across the region, in a way that benefits its peoples and enhances regional security and stability.