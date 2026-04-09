Bahrain International Airport begins gradual resumption of flights

MANAMA, 9th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Bahrain Airport Company (BAC), the operator and managing body of Bahrain International Airport (BIA), confirms the gradual resumption of flights. This follows the reopening of the Kingdom of Bahrain airspace as announced by its Civil Aviation Affairs (CAA) at the Ministry of Transportation & Telecommunications.

According to Bahrain News Agency, BAC confirmed that coordination is ongoing with various partners to ensure the efficient and smooth return of operational activities, while safeguarding the safety and security of travelers.