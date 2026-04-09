PSG, Atletico Madrid win Champions League quarter-final first leg

CAPITALS, 9th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The first-leg matches of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals concluded tonight.

Paris Saint-Germain of France, the title holders, defeated Liverpool of England 2-0 at Parc des Princes in Paris.

The French side’s goals were scored by Désiré Doué in the 11th minute and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in the 65th minute.

Atletico Madrid also secured a 2-0 victory over fellow Spanish side Barcelona at Camp Nou.

Julian Alvarez scored in the 45th minute, while Alexander Sørloth added the second goal in the 70th minute.