UN: 326 humanitarian workers killed in 2025

NEW YORK, 9th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Tom Fletcher, United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, announced today that 326 humanitarian workers were killed across 21 countries during 2025, bringing the total number of humanitarian personnel killed over the past three years to more than 1,010.

In a briefing to the United Nations Security Council on the protection of humanitarian workers and UN personnel, Fletcher said that more than 560 of the deaths were recorded in Gaza and the West Bank, 130 in Sudan, 60 in South Sudan, 25 in Ukraine and 25 in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Fletcher warned that the death toll has tripled over the past three years compared to the previous three-year period, stating, "This escalation is not a coincidence but a collapse of the protection system."

He added that these humanitarian workers were killed while distributing food, water, shelter and medicine, and lost their lives while travelling in clearly marked convoys and carrying out missions coordinated directly with the relevant authorities.