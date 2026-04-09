Worker rescued after two weeks trapped in Mexico mine

MEXICO CITY, 9th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Rescue teams saved a worker who had been trapped for two weeks following a mine collapse in northwestern Mexico that left four people trapped, according to Mexican authorities.

The incident, which occurred at a gold and silver mine in Sinaloa State on 25th March, resulted in the deaths of two workers, while one worker was rescued on 30th March, and a diver managed to locate the final survivor.

Hundreds of rescuers took part in operations that continued day and night for two weeks, using specialised equipment to pump out water in order to reach the trapped workers.