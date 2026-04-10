Emir of Qatar reviews regional developments with Pakistan Prime Minister

DOHA, 10th April, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, reviewed regional developments, particularly the latest developments regarding the ceasefire announcement, during a telephone call with Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of Pakistan.

According to the Qatar News Agency (QNA), the Pakistani Prime Minister briefed the Emir of Qatar on the details of the ceasefire agreement. The two sides also discussed the aggression against Lebanon and its repercussions on regional security and stability, underlining the necessity of supporting peace efforts and resolving conflicts through dialogue and diplomatic means.