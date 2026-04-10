Hostile drone attack on Kuwait National Guard site causes material damage without casualties

KUWAIT, 10th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Kuwaiti National Guard announced today that one of its sites was targeted by hostile drones, resulting in significant material damage without any human casualties recorded.

Brigadier General Dr Jadaan Fadel, Director of the Moral Guidance Directorate and spokesperson for the National Guard, stated in a release reported by the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) that competent authorities within the National Guard immediately initiated the necessary security and field measures to handle the incident.