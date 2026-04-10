Bahrain submits UN letter addressing egregious Iranian aggressions, regional security threats

NEW YORK, 10th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Permanent Mission of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the United Nations on Thursday submitted a formal letter to the United Nations regarding the repercussions of "unjustified and sinister" Iranian aggression against regional states. The letter characterised these actions as a flagrant violation of national sovereignty, international law, the UN Charter, and the principles of good neighbourliness.

Writing on behalf of the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, in addition to Bahrain, the Permanent Mission emphasised that Iran’s conduct is part of a long-standing pattern of overt aggression. This pattern includes sustained support for armed groups and affiliated networks across the region, including Al-Qaeda, the Houthis, Hezbollah, and various armed militias in Iraq that receive direct Iranian weaponry, training, financing, and operational guidance.

The letter noted that such support has empowered these groups to operate outside national legal frameworks, undermine state institutions, and engage in cross-border violence that directly destabilises regional security. It further highlighted official reports from several GCC states regarding the dismantling of terrorist cells and networks funded and managed by Hezbollah and Iran, which utilised commercial and economic covers to facilitate illicit activities such as money laundering, drug trafficking, and terror financing.

The GCC states called upon the Republic of Iraq to take all necessary measures to immediately halt attacks launched by these militias against neighbouring countries. The letter stressed that Iran’s systematic patronage of armed groups and its interference with freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz constitute a structured framework of unlawful conduct aimed at undermining internal security and regional stability.

The submission concluded by urging the UN Security Council to fulfill its primary responsibility in maintaining international peace and security. It called for decisive measures to ensure Iran’s compliance with its international obligations, the cessation of support for armed proxies, and the prevention of military technology transfers.

While reaffirming their commitment to peaceful solutions, the GCC states asserted their inherent right to self-defence, both individually and collectively, in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter.