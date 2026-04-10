Russia announces temporary Easter truce in Ukraine

MOSCOW, 10th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Kremlin announced today that Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a ceasefire in Ukraine during the Orthodox Easter holiday, calling on the Ukrainian side to take a similar step.

In a statement, the Kremlin said the ceasefire will come into effect this coming Saturday and Sunday for humanitarian reasons to mark the occasion of Easter.

The statement added that Russia expects the Ukrainian side to follow suit and commit to the truce during the specified period.